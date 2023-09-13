Majority Of NFL Network Analysts Pick Browns To Beat Steelers Monday Night

Coming off very different Week One performances, the Cleveland Browns demolishing the Cincinnati Bengals while the Pittsburgh Steelers were getting pummeled by the San Francisco 49ers, it comes as little surprise that a panel of NFL Network analysts are picking the Browns to win Monday night. But the difference isn’t as large as you might think.

Of the 10 analysts asked to select this game, only six picked the Browns. Still a majority but not a sizeable one. Four are sticking with the Steelers: Adam Rank, Eric Edholm, Grant Gordon, and Kevin Patra.

Here’s the panel’s predictions.

NFL Network picks for Steelers vs Browns: Six on the Browns, four on the Steelers for Monday night. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/CSRI7Hxlq1 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 13, 2023

Nine of the analysts picked a one-score game with only Maurice Jones-Drew having the Browns win by more than one possession. The four Steelers picks are by razor-thin margins, none greater than four, while one Browns’ prediction has them winning in overtime.

Pittsburgh is looking to avoid starting a season 0-2 for the third time under Mike Tomlin. The two other instances came in 2013 and 2019. Both years, the Steelers finished 8-8. Cleveland is looking to go 2-0 for the first time since 1993, an incredible drought the Browns are itching to break.

They used a key Week One win to get them off on the right foot, beating the Bengals 24-3. As usual, their run game was a key cog in their offensive success, starting RB Nick Chubb going over the century mark while the team rushed for 206 total yards. But it was their defense that won the game, shutting down QB Joe Burrow (82 passing yards), WR Ja’Marr Chase (39 receiving yards), and WR Tee Higgins (zero catches on eight targets).

Meanwhile, little went right for the Steelers in their 30-7 loss to the 49ers. Pittsburgh fell behind early and never established an offensive rhythm, failing to gain a first down until after the first half’s two-minute warning. QB Kenny Pickett struggled, throwing a pair of picks, while the defense was dominated by RB Christian McCaffrey and WR Brandon Aiyuk.

If the Browns win, they’ll move to 2-0 with both wins coming over AFC North teams, putting them in early control of the division. Around the division, the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will battle each other Sunday afternoon. The Ravens took care of business against the Houston Texans to open their season.

If it’s any consolation, 60 percent of analysts picked the Steelers to beat the 49ers and the majority was proven wrong. Perhaps it happens again.