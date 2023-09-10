Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Alexa Dellarocco, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener- and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For episode 920 on this Sunday, Dr. Melanie Friedlander looks at the rebuild that brought the Pittsburgh Steelers to the 2023 season opener. She also gives her prediction for their regular-season record.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 920)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP5538094508
