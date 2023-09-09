How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. 49ers

A weekly Saturday article we’ll post that gives a brief overview of how the national media views the Pittsburgh Steelers odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. And if they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that, too.

I’ll also include predictions from myself and Dave Bryan just to add us into the mix.

We’ll kick things off with their predictions for the Week One game between the Steelers and San Francisco 49ers.

Those Picking The Steelers

Chris Long/Green Light Podcast: Steelers

Stephen A Smith/ESPN: Steelers

Pat McAfee/ESPN: Steelers

Peter Schrager/NFL Network: Steelers

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (24-23)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Steelers (23-20)

Sam Monson/PFF: Steelers

Steve Palazzolo/PFF: Steelers

Colin Cowherd/The Herd: Steelers (24-23)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Steelers (23-21)

Those Picking The 49ers

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: 49ers (20-17)

Scott Ferrall/Ferrall Coast to Coast: 49ers

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: 49ers (23-20)

Dan Parr/NFL.com: 49ers 23-21

AJ Hawk/ESPN: 49ers

Grant Cohn/Sports Illustrated: 49ers

Chase Daniel/NFL.com: 49ers (21-17)

Totals

Steelers Picked To Win: 10

49ers Picked To Win: 7

Quick Notes

– The 49ers enter this game as slight road favorites.

– San Francisco is 1-2 in their last three season openers. Pittsburgh has won their last three.

– The 49ers are looking healthier than they were early in the week. DE Nick Bosa inked a record-setting deal and will play, though his snap count is unclear. Rookie kicker Jake Moody will suit up while TE George Kittle has been trending in the right direction, though he’s officially questionable for the weekend.

– Pittsburgh last faced the 49ers in 2019. In Minkah Fitzpatrick’s first game, he recorded a pick and a forced fumble but the 49ers came out on top, 24-20. Pittsburgh last beat San Francisco in 2015, a 43-18 victory.

– The Steelers are 10-12 all-time against the 49ers.