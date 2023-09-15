Diontae Johnson Shares His Advice For Calvin Austin III As He Steps Into His Shoes

The loss of WR Diontae Johnson is a significant one for a Pittsburgh Steelers offense that is still trying to get off the ground following a disappointing blowout loss in the season opener. Suffering a hamstring injury early in the second half, the veteran is expected to miss three or four weeks.

The most immediate beneficiary of that in terms of opportunity should be second-year WR Calvin Austin III, who entered the year as the Steelers’ third receiver behind Johnson, George Pickens, and Allen Robinson II. Austin has been soaking up anything he can from Johnson to add to his game, and the veteran shared his advice as the former prepares for his second NFL game.

“Just go in there and be yourself. Don’t try to do too much. Don’t try to change your game”, he said, via the team’s website. “I’m always there for Calvin. He’s a pro. All I can do is keep giving him little things to get better at, whatever he feels like he needs to get better at, just be there to lend a hand for him. He’s just gonna continue to get better, and I’m happy for him and excited to see what he’s gonna do on Monday”.

Austin played 35 offensive snaps in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, though much of that came in the second half after Johnson went down. He was targeted six times and caught all six passes, though for only 37 yards, producing one first down, but three successful plays.

His first target actually came on the second play of the game, QB Kenny Pickett targeting him on a flip pass that unfortunately had nowhere to go. He lost a yard. He had a seven-yard catch on second and 12 later in the quarter.

The rest of his targets came in the second half after Johnson exited, including two catches in a three-play span on the Steelers’ opening drive of the fourth quarter. His first catch went for nine yards, his second going for 13, his two longest plays of the day. The drive unfortunately ended in an interception. But he showed enough for Johnson to be confident in his ability to step up.

“It’s kind of early, but he’s smart. He knows what he’s doing, he knows the play real well, so when he gets out there it’s not like he hasn’t seen the formation or the play call before”, he said when asked if Austin was ready for this larger role. “I’m pretty sure he’s gonna be real comfortable out there”.

While he had not played before this season, Austin is not a rookie. He went through an entire NFL season a year ago, even if much of it was spent on the Reserve/Injured List, suffering a foot injury on the day before the Steelers’ first preseason game. He’s finally on the field and looking to make up for lost time. Now is an ideal opportunity for him to make up some ground, and perhaps cement a larger role for himself in the process.