Broderick Jones Makes Steelers Debut Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers first round pick OT Broderick Jones made his NFL debut at the end of Sunday’s miserable Week One loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor was injured late in the contest. As a result, the team moved LT Dan Moore Jr. over to the right side, elevating Jones into the starting lineup.

Now Chuks is hurt #Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 10, 2023

Broderick Jones in at LT, Dan Moore Jr. to RT #Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 10, 2023

Kenny Pickett was sacked on Jones’ first play, though he seemed to have a good rep. Of course, the 49ers are playing more of their reserves and DE Nick Bosa is off the field.

The Steelers traded up for Jones in April’s draft, moving from 17 to 14 in a deal with the New England Patriots. He worked behind Moore throughout the summer and Moore easily retained his job as the team’s starter. Starting only 19 games at Georgia, Jones was considered a raw player who needed time to develop and that was evident throughout the summer. He had an acceptable preseason and logged more snaps than any other Steeler but his technique needed refinement.

But Jones was just one snap away from entering and is picking up a handful of snaps, experience he can lean on at the end of this game that’s had little go right for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers’ offense has been terrible all day, save for an end-of-half touchdown. They trail the 49ers 27-7 in the final minutes of the game.