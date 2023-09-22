2023 Stock Watch – CB Joey Porter Jr. – Stock Up

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 season is getting underway after the team finished above .500 but failing to make the postseason last year, we turn our attention to the next chapter of Steelers football and everything that entails. One thing that it means is that some stock evaluations are going to start taking on more specific contexts as we get into the season, reflecting more immediate plusses and minus rather than trends over long periods. The nature of the evaluation, whether short-term or long-term, will be noted in the reasoning section below.

Player: CB Joey Porter Jr.

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: From the first game of the season to the second, rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. managed to double his playing time and made two key plays. While the increased opportunities were rooted primarily in game circumstances, he stepped up in the moments he was needed.

Fans are clamoring to see more of rookie CB Joey Porter Jr., and it’s no surprise. For one thing, he successfully defended two possession-down throws on Monday night by the Cleveland Browns, including one on the final competitive play of the game.

On the flip side, the Steelers’ starting cornerbacks just aren’t playing particularly well through two weeks. I would single out Levi Wallace, but Patrick Peterson’s play has left something to be desired here and there as well. Not Pro Football Focus levels of criticism, here, nor did he give up two touchdowns like the week before, but this isn’t vintage Peterson.

So what’s the harm in upping Porter’s playing time, fans ask. Well, we won’t find out unless the Steelers try it, and I’m sure most fans will be on board. After all, he made two big plays in his limited playing time last Monday.

He had a big third-down stop on third and 8 to halt the Browns’ opening possession (after the one-play pick-six), Cleveland having reached the Steelers’ 25-yard line. He broke hard on an out pattern to the right sideline for WR Elijah Moore and knocked the ball away. He said after the game that next time he’s in that situation, he’s getting the pick.

He played 12 snaps between that play and the one everyone is talking about, the Browns facing fourth and 9 from near midfield. QB Deshaun Watson took a shot in the rookie’s direction, looking for WR Donovan Peoples-Jones down the right sideline.

Receiver never moved the corner. Great job squeezing the receiver to the sideline. Even with the receiver, go ahead and work chest to chest to eliminate that back shoulder. Good rep Porter Jr!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uqT51Ckm9y — CROCKY🤴🏾 (@Eric_Crocker) September 19, 2023

There has been some debate as to whether or not a pass interference flag could or should have been thrown. There was certainly a point at which Porter had the receiver’s jersey. But was it even catchable? The pass sailed out of bounds, the rookie doing a nice job to dictate where the receiver could go on the field.

As of now, it appears as though Porter’s role remains exclusively as the dime defender, pretty much only playing on third- and fourth-and-long downs. They don’t want to throw too much at him too soon, which I understand. Yet he’s already facing high-pressure moments and showing it’s not too big for him.