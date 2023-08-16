Watch: DeMarvin Leal Shines With Great Technique Against The Run

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re focusing in on DL DeMarvin Leal and his 2023 debut. After a bumpy rookie season, one full of position changes and injury, there was a ton of intrigue going into his sophomore season. Though his game isn’t completely refined, Leal impressed against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, especially by what he did against the run.

In these clips, we look at his technique to defend the run. His pad level, hand placement, and different techniques to shed blocks to make plays against the run.

