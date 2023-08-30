Steelers Not Awarded Any Players Off Waivers Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were not awarded any players off the waiver wire. Per the NFL’s official transactions sheet, the Steelers did not claim any player. Picking 17th among the 32 teams, it’s possible they submitted a claim on a player and lost out to a team with higher-waiver priority.

Albert Breer tweeted out the complete list of waiver claims.

As we’ve written, former Steelers’ LB Tanner Muse was claimed by the Los Angeles Chargers. Muse signed over from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason and played well this summer with Pittsburgh. He was among the most surprising cuts, with the team waiving him on Monday.

Other notable players to be claimed include CB Darius Rush going to the Kansas City Chiefs. DB K’Von Wallace was claimed by the Arizona Cardinals, who are busy turning over their roster with six total claims. Rookie corner Kyu Blu Kelly, waived by the Baltimore Ravens yesterday, is back on the west coast with the Seattle Seahawks.

Pittsburgh released/waived P Braden Mann moments ago and he could be claimed by another team looking for a punter. The Philadelphia Eagles are rumored to have interest in him, submitting a claim on Mann when the New York Jets waived him in the offseason but losing out to the Steelers, who are higher in the order.

The Steelers’ roster currently sits at 52 but with CB Desmond King’s pending signing, they’ll soon be at a full 53. Whether they make any moves from there remains to be seen.