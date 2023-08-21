Report: Steelers Sign WR Aron Cruickshank

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Rutgers WR Aron Cruickshank, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. He tweeted the news moments ago.

Cruickshank began his career at Wisconsin before transferring to Rutgers. In his college career, he caught 103 passes for 908 yards while rushing for three scores. He also made an impact in the return game with five career touchdowns (four kicks, one punt) and was a multi-purpose threat in college.

In 2022 with Rutgers, he caught 42 passes for 385 yards and two scores while handling kick return duties. He also returned 19 punts over his final two years, with a return for a touchdown in 2021. Three of his five career returns for touchdowns came with the Scarlet Knights.

Here’s one of his scores, this one with Wisconsin, against the Oregon Ducks.

At his 2023 Pro Day, he weighed in at 5093, 165 pounds. There, he ran a 4.63 40 with a 37-inch vertical and 10’2″ broad jump. It’s a similar profile to rookie Jordan Byrd, signed by the Steelers after April’s draft.

Undrafted, Cruickshank spent time with the Chicago Bears earlier this summer. He was waived by the team on Aug. 11.

With the signing, the Steelers will have to make a corresponding move once the move becomes official. It’s worth noting WR Hakeem Butler did not play in the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Pittsburgh has one more preseason contest, taking on the Atlanta Falcons this Thursday.