Report: Browns Signing Veteran DT Shelby Harris

The Cleveland Browns continue to reshape their defensive line this offseason, adding veteran Shelby Harris to the roster Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Harris, who spent the 2022 season with the Seattle Seahawks after being a key part of the Russell Wilson trade to the Denver Broncos last summer, is signing a one-year deal with the Browns, according to Schultz.

Breaking: Free agent DT Shelby Harris is signing with the #Browns, per sources. Harris was with the #Seahawks last season after being included in the Russell Wilson trade. Highly productive player whose racked up 24.5 sacks and 40 TFLs in his career. pic.twitter.com/o484huLLs9 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 9, 2023

Harris spent five seasons with the Denver Broncos, along with two seasons with the then-Oakland Raiders in addition to his one season in Seattle.

Over his five-year career, Harris has 261 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 24.5 tackles for loss, 29 pass breakups and three forced fumbles. He now joins the interior of the Cleveland defensive line that added Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency and drafted Siaki Ika out of Baylor in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Last season in Seattle after being a headliner in the Wilson trade between the two franchises, Harris recorded 44 tackles, 2.0 sacks and five tackles for loss for the Seahawks in 15 games, playing in 562 defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Reference. Harris was later released by Seattle on March 14.

Prior to his time in Seattle, Harris was a key piece in Denver, recording a career-high 6.0 sacks twice with the Broncos in 2019 and 2021. He is most known to Steelers fans for his game-sealing interception as a Bronco on former Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in 2018 with 1:07 left in the game in the end zone. Roethlisberger was targeting Antonio Brown with the Steelers trying to mount a comeback.

Broncos beat the Steelers 24-17 – here is the play at the goal line by Shelby Harris to seal the win with the interception @Broncos @OrangeBlue760 pic.twitter.com/HG581tIuNB — Michael Coover (@MichaelCoover) November 26, 2018

Harris will play a key role from a depth perspective for the Browns, who have Tomlinson, Ika, Tommy Togiai, Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill on the interior. Last season, Harris graded out at 73.9 from Pro Football Focus, including a 76.9 run defense grade and a 60.7 pass rush grade.