Mike Tomlin Lauds Jaylen Warren But Says There Will Be ‘Major Issues’ If He Lets Up

Last training camp, Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren turned heads due to his extreme effort and his success in the backs on ‘backers drill. Now in Year Two, Warren is once again bringing a ton of effort and energy, yet head coach Mike Tomlin warned that if he starts to get complacent problems could arise.

“He’s still extremely urgent and highly competitive as you can see in backs on backers,” Tomlin Saturday said in his post-practice press conference posted to Steelers.com. “And that’s probably the appropriate recipe. The minute he starts exhaling is when he and we are gonna have major issues. I like the energy’s bringing, he’s sustained it.”

To be clear, there is no indication that Warren has done anything to be in the doghouse or isn’t performing well so far in training camp. Tomlin himself bucked that idea in his answer but still wanted to make it clear that he is expecting the same undrafted mentality that helped Warren make the team last year.

Although Warren initially turned heads due to his pass-blocking ability he showcased in backs on ‘backers, he also proved to be a pretty darn good running back. Last season, Warren averaged 4.9 yards per carry and scored one rushing touchdown while playing second fiddle to RB Najee Harris.

Some people gave even called for Warren to usurp Harris as the lead back given Warren’s yards per carry numbers, believing he has more “juice” than Harris. This almost certainly won’t happen, and Harris will be the lead back barring injury. However, given Warren’s performance last season he likely will see an increase in carries.

Warren has to keep his energy high to stay on Tomlin’s good side. He is still highly competitive, as Tomlin said, and excelling in backs on ‘backers as he works to become an even better pass blocker. Remember, that is what got him in the door. While he is a good running back his pass blocking ability is very good and if he slacks off there, or “exhales,” there is going to be a problem.

The good news is it doesn’t seem like that will happen. But,of course, Tomlin wants to make sure Warren is on his toes to get the best out of him.