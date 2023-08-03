Mason Cole: ‘We Should Be Able To Run On Anyone’ In Short Yardage, Including Steelers’ Own Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers want to be able to run the football on offense. On the other side, the defense wants to be able to stop the run better than it has the past two seasons. They practice against one another every day in training camp, so something’s got to give.

But at least so far, nothing is being given without a fight between the two sides. Since the pads have come on over the course of the past two days, the competition level has risen to another level. The offense had the better day on Tuesday, but the defense came back a bit yesterday.

Still, the offense with the new line in place is clearly making strides and getting closer to where it wants to be. To be able to test how much they’re progressing against the Steelers’ own defense is something center Mason Cole is glad to have.

“Our defense doesn’t want guys running in on them, and we feel like if we’re on the two-yard line we should be able to run on anyone”, he said on Training Camp Live yesterday for the team’s website—even if that anyone is their own defense.

“It’s been a good battle with our defense back and forth”, he added, noting the quick turn to the ground game in the Seven Shots drill as soon as the pads came on. “Of course, they come out the first two plays and they’re runs right on the two-yard line. It was awesome. It’s been. They got us today, but it’s been a good battle this year”.

As a whole, the Steelers did make strides last season both in their rushing offense and their rushing defense. They ranked last or nearly last in rushing yards gained and allowed in 2021. Last season, they were in the top 10 defensively and 16th offensively. They also allowed the fewest rushing touchdowns while scoring the 11th-most.

Last season, Pittsburgh ran the ball 92 times in situations needing 1-3 yards for a first down. They picked it up nearly 75 percent of the time with 68 first downs or touchdowns, producing 11 of their 16 rushing touchdowns within that distance.

RB Najee Harris was particularly effective, averaging 3.71 yards per attempt when needing 1-3 yards, picking up 19 first downs on 31 attempts (not necessarily on possession downs, mind you). Jaylen Warren picked up a first on six of his nine such attempts, while QB Kenny Pickett converted on 14 of 16 rushing attempts, mostly quarterback sneaks.

The Steelers should have even more success in that department this year with Isaac Seumalo at left guard and potentially Broderick Jones at left tackle, along with Darnell Washington at tight end, a healthy Harris, and Warren going into Year Two (as well as Pickett).

This is no passing fancy—the Steelers are in a committed relationship with the ground game because they believe a high degree of excellence in this area is critical to their success with the way their team is built. Pickett is still inexperienced and growing and they want to give him as much support as possible. Punching it in from two yards out consistently would certainly be a big help.