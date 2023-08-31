Kozora: No Doubt, The Steelers Roster Is Better Than A Season Ago

At this point, it’s less of a hot take and more of an obvious statement. Where the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 season ends up is anyone’s guess. But right now, ahead of Week One, the Steelers roster looks in far better shape than a year ago. Omar Khan’s first full offseason has changed starters and depth.

Let’s compare. Yesterday, I tweeted the 2022 initial 53-man roster compared to the 2023 edition. Click through both and see the change not just in names but the quality of talent.

Steelers initial 2022 roster vs 2023 roster. And that doesn't include Desmond King + whatever else happens. Overall, this year looks so much better. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/cm6wfCgCOa — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 30, 2023

And you can add Desmond King in the secondary for Braden Mann (in 2022, Damontae Kazee and Calvin Austin III were sent to IR, replaced by OT Trent Scott and LB Marcus Allen so the more finalized roster looked worse, if anything).

The names at quarterback remain the same but the group is strong. There’s more clarity, Kenny Pickett’s team as opposed to last year’s “how long will Mitch Trubisky start for?” game. Pickett is far more comfortable than a year ago with better ball placement and in an offense that will allow him to be more aggressive. Trubisky is a solid backup to start a game or two while Rudolph is one of the NFL’s top third-string quarterbacks.

The one-two punch of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren will center the offense and ground game. Harris isn’t battling the toe injury he dealt with a year ago while Warren has the same me-against-the-world demeanor, even though he entered his sophomore year a roster lock. Warren will be the team’s third-down back with an early-down rotation between them, though Harris will see the majority of the snaps. Until there’s an injury, Anthony McFarland Jr. lacks significant gameday value, but with a healthy Harris and emerging Warren, this group is strong.

Tight end is also better. Pat Freiermuth will generally be the same guy as a year ago, but Darnell Washington is a clear upgrade over Zach Gentry while Connor Heyward is as versatile as anyone with an expanded Year Two role. They could all shine in the red zone, Freiermuth finding the soft spot in coverage, Washington’s NBA forward frame, and Heyward’s creative alignments that can leverage defenders and create matchup problems.

Wide receiver is clearly stronger. Diontae Johnson and George Pickens return and Pickens is a more balanced receiver than a season ago, running a fuller route tree instead of being a talented but vertical-only guy. The slot position is night and day compared to a year ago. Chase Claypool was a poor fit while Gunner Olszewski and Steven Sims had more rushes than receptions. Point is, they got nothing there. Allen Robinson II will put up pedestrian numbers, but his impact goes beyond the box score. Doing the dirty work underneath against zone coverage and on third down, not to mention his leadership for a relatively young room.

After missing his rookie season due to foot surgery, Austin looks no worse for wear and injects a big-play element to the offense that’s sorely needed. His stats and play may be scattershot, but he’ll flip some fields, no question.

Pittsburgh’s put the final touches on its three-year mission to reinvent the offensive line. Left guard Isaac Seumalo is the team’s best offseason addition with strength, athleticism, and consistency, a clear upgrade over the now-traded Kevin Dotson. Broderick Jones won’t open the year as the starter but Dan Moore Jr. earned the spot to remain in the lineup. Mason Cole and James Daniels enter their second year in the system, looking far more comfortable than a year ago.

Depth was a serious issue the Steelers miraculously got away with a year ago, essentially suffering no injuries, and they wisely protected themselves this year. Nate Herbig is a top backup, Jones is there at left tackle, while Spencer Anderson and Dylan Cook are stronger depth pieces than the team had in those spots a year ago (Jesse Davis, Kendrick Green, Trent Scott). It’s not perfect, the backup right tackle situation is a little messy and center depth isn’t great, but in totality, it’s better.

The defensive line is a solid group, bolstered by the team’s second-round selection of NT Keeanu Benton. He may not be a technical Week One starter but should still contribute right away coming off a flashy summer. Larry Ogunjobi is talented when healthy, though that health is already in question after he was slowed by a camp foot injury. Still, the defensive line made for some tough cuts by Pittsburgh and there is depth throughout, especially if DeMarvin Leal can unlock himself as a pass rusher. They still can’t afford to lose Heyward and the overall upside of the unit isn’t incredibly high but if healthy, it’s a sturdy group.

EDGE depth is one of the roster’s biggest upgrades. Nick Herbig received summer headlines for how he flashed, and he deserves everyone one of them, but don’t sleep on Markus Golden. He came on strong late in camp with crafty veteran tricks of the draft. Losing T.J. Watt would still be a massive blow but the Steelers are not making the same mistake they did a season ago. They’re far better protected.

Inside linebacker received not a facelift but a transplant. The trio of Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, and Kwon Alexander is an upgrade over last year’s Myles Jack, Devin Bush, and Robert Spillane. The group might not look as strong in the fall as it did in summer, None of these three are All-Pros, but they play with an edge and fly to the football creating more splash plays than last year’s unit.

The secondary has evolved but arguably remains the team’s biggest question mark. There’s talent and versatility, Minkah Fitzpatrick is the game’s best free safety while Joey Porter Jr. has flashed his talent, but it’s not entirely clear how all the pieces will fit: if Pittsburgh will truly rotate Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal this year, how good Patrick Peterson will fit in the system, what Desmond King offers the team. Still, it doesn’t look like a bad group and a potent pass rush will help.

Don’t forget about the specialists. A healthy Chris Boswell should bounce back, Pressley Harvin III punted well this summer, and Christian Kuntz was solid as a snapper this preseason. Miles Boykin and Miles Killebrew are core special teamers who do their jobs well.

Of course, things won’t be as rosy as they look right now. Someone’s going to get hurt, someone isn’t going to pan out the way the team hoped, the first loss will put all these happy thoughts away. In a tough – and I mean tough – AFC and AFC North, Pittsburgh’s going to have a daunting path. They could be a significantly better team than a year ago and not have a record that reflects that. It’s a harsh but real possibility and the Steelers, even if they meet expectations, will still be fighting for a playoff spot come season’s end.

But comparing and contrasting the roster from a year ago, from its turnover through free agency and draft picks, along with the maturation of last year’s young offensive squad, it’s a far superior roster for Omar Khan’s second year as GM.