Kenny Pickett Increasingly Throwing His Receivers Open, Hard Work ‘Paying Off Now’, Freiermuth Says

For the average Pittsburgh Steelers fan, reading about QB Kenny Pickett’s progress entering his second season has been exciting, even if uneventful. The lack of opportunity for firsthand experience limits the potency of reading about how strong his leadership and communication are.

With two preseason games in the books, it’s officially time to get excited. There is one key area in which Pickett has made big-time strides since his rookie season, which showed up in a very flashy way on Saturday night. He is throwing his receivers open now, as he did for TE Pat Freiermuth on their 25-yard scoring connection.

“Kenny’s been more comfortable with us and how we run routes”, the tight end said after the game when asked about the significance of Pickett making strides in this area, via the team’s website. “I think it’s hard for any quarterback, not just a rookie coming in midseason and getting adjusted to the new receivers. We had that full offseason and last year, this camp and everything to get adjusted on the same page, and it’s paying off now”.

Let’s just put it this way: If Pickett’s targets in the regular season look anything like they have in his limited opportunities thus far through three preseason drives, then he is going to have not just a good year, but a very good career.

The intelligence, chemistry, anticipation, and accuracy that it takes to consistently throw receivers open at the NFL level is one of the hardest things for any player at any position to master. It’s where most star college quarterbacks ultimately come up short as they fail to adjust to the college-level passing windows slamming shut on them in the professional ranks.

Pickett was already showing these traits last, particularly late in the season, and some of his best examples actually came working with Freiermuth. It looks to be at an entirely new level this offseason, however, through a combination of his own personal growth and the building of his relationships with his targets.

That’s going to be crucial, especially for WR George Pickens. Although he is showing rewarding progress in the expansion of his route tree this offseason, he is still going to rely upon winning in the air for much of his impact. Pickett finding spots in the coverage that increase his winning odds will be good for everybody.

Their touchdown connection a week earlier was another example of Pickett showcasing the ability to throw a play open and to hit into a tight window. He had one of the highest big-time throw rates in the second half of last season—accurate throws of a high level of difficulty—and he should finish this season high on that list as well, only with more tangible success to show for it.