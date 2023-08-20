Jaylen Warren One Of The Guys Who ‘Just Have A Knack For Making Plays’, Kenny Pickett Says

The first-team offense has been so good for the Pittsburgh Steelers through two preseason games that head coach Mike Tomlin has to keep bringing them to the sideline early. They have run three drives with QB Kenny Pickett thus far, and all three have ended in touchdowns, two on explosive-play passes…and one on an explosive-play run.

Pickett was grateful, no doubt, for the breather the latter provided, second-year RB Jaylen Warren breaking out for a 62-yard touchdown run on the seventh play of the game from the Steelers’ 38. Pickett had just converted a third-and-8 to WR Allen Robinson II to keep things moving.

“There’s some guys that just have a knack for making plays, and Jaylen’s one of them”, the quarterback said after the game, via the team’s YouTube channel. “I think his toughness, his speed, the different aspect that’s kind of thunder and lightning with him and Najee [Harris]. I think those two have a really good balance off each other. They both do great things, they both do things differently, and it’s great to have that combination in the backfield”.

Harris is the Steelers’ starting running back, who has played very little through two preseason games as head coach Mike Tomlin limits his body of work ahead of the regular season. The starters playing limited snaps has also meant limited work for both of their top backs. Warren’s 62-yard touchdown was his only carry. He was not targeted.

A college free agent out of Oklahoma State in 2022, he burst onto the scene in the first backs-on-‘backers drill of training camp last year. After showing his prowess in pass protection, he gradually proved himself to be a football player with a complete skill set.

He safely secured a spot on the 53-man roster and shot his way up to the second spot on the depth chart behind Harris. The coaches were so fond of his abilities, however, that they began trying to find ways to get him onto the field with greater frequency. He eventually earned the third-down back job.

After rushing for 379 yards on just 77 attempts with one touchdown as a rookie, Warren should have a bigger role in 2023. The team has talked about an emphasis on physicality and running the ball throughout the offseason, and he will be a key part of that, even with Harris leading the way.

Also a capable receiving option, he finished his rookie season with 214 yards on 28 receptions. He has proven to have a knack for making defenders miss in critical situations, including second- and third-and-long plays.

Warren only has four touches so far this preseason and I’m not sure Tomlin will be looking for many more from him in the preseason finale. He seems to be that ingrained into the offense already. Instead, they will be putting the finishing touches on their evaluation of Anthony McFarland Jr. and the rest of the running back depth chart, including Greg Bell and Xazavian Valladay.