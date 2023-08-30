‘I’ll Give The Best Slant Route You Ever Seen:’ OL Spencer Anderson Kids, But His Versatility Is No Joke

When the Pittsburgh Steelers made Maryland offensive lineman Spencer Anderson their final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft at No. 251 overall, it felt — at the time — like a shot in the dark, a throwaway pick at the end of a rather strong draft overall.

Turns out, it was anything but that.

In fact, the pick of Anderson helped make the Steelers’ draft class a seemingly very good one, thanks to his performance in training camp and the preseason, eventually earning a spot on the 53-man roster for the Black and Gold.

A big reason why Anderson is on the 53-man roster entering the 2023 season? His overall flexibility and positional versatility in the trenches, which was largely his calling card in the pre-draft process coming out of Maryland.

That willingness to do anything asked of him played a key role in him making the roster.

“All through the pre-draft process it was, ‘Oh, he could play guard tackle and he could snap.’ I kind of rode the coattails of that. But I like what Coach Tomlin always says: it’s being more flexible than it is versatility,” Anderson told reporters Wednesday following practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, according to video via Steelers.com. “Because, as he always says, it’s not about what you’re capable of, but it’s what you’re willing to do. So I’m willing to do anything and they’re like, ‘Hey, take a snap here at center, take a drive here at guard,’ whatever it was.

“I mean, hey, slot receiver. All right, I’ll give you the best slant route you ever seen hopefully.”

That willingness to do anything asked of him showed up time and time again throughout training camp and the preseason.

During training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Anderson started out as a right tackle, but saw time at right guard and eventually left guard. Late in training camp following an injury to veteran guard Nate Herbig, Anderson started to see snaps at center, adding to his value.

Anderson then played all four of left guard, center, right guard and right tackle in the final two preseason matchups against the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons, looking rather strong in both appearances, earning a roster spot.

In three games in the preseason, Anderson played 109 snaps for the Steelers, grading out at a 61.5 overall from Pro Football Focus. That includes a 84.0 pass blocking grade and a 51.7 run blocking grade. In total, Anderson played 54 snaps at left guard, five snaps at center, 25 snaps at right guard and 25 snaps at right tackle.

Watch the left side of the #Steelers OL on Anthony McFarland Jr.'s touchdown. Broderick Jones with great awareness to pick up the #Falcons DB shooting in late. Look at Spencer Anderson move a body out of the way, too. That's impressive. Anderson feels like a roster lock. pic.twitter.com/KUnAOoyIwm — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) August 25, 2023

Those abilities as a versatile, flexible offensive lineman helped him earn a roster spot. That’s a testament not only to Anderson and his overall work ethic and development, but also to the Steelers coaching staff and scouting staff for not only finding the player but developing him.

Depth in the trenches feels even better now for the Steelers than it did coming out of free agency and the draft. Anderson is a big reason why. And it starts with his willingness to do whatever’s asked of him.