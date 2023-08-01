‘He Doesn’t Want That Work:’ Nick Herbig Joking Laments That He Can’t Go One On One Against Older Brother Nate

While it is still early in training camp, Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE Nick Herbig has been looking pretty good. A Wisconsin product, like T.J. Watt, Herbig has been winning many reps against offensive linemen throughout camp, but he has yet to go up against his brother, Nate Herbig. Nate, an offensive guard, doesn’t line up at tackle which means the two likely won’t see too many reps gains each other (unless Nick does an inside twist) but that doesn’t mean Nick doesn’t want a chance to go at him one on one.

Nick joined Missi Matthews and Craig Wolfley on Steelers Live post practice today, and said that his brother “doesn’t want the work.”

“I wish we could get some mano a mano” Nick said. “He could come out to tackle, but I know he doesn’t want that work.”

Nate most certainly won’t be moving to tackle anytime soon, but that doesn’t chance the fact that Nick doesn’t want to get a chance to show up his older brother. Nate has been in the NFL now for four seasons and is entering Year Five on a new team. Both Nate and Nick being on the same team is really cool as the Steelers one again added a pair of brothers to the team this offseason.

Although Nick obviously wants the chance to one up his brother, he also really looks up to him and sang Nate’s praises to Wolfley.

“My brother’s that guy though, I look up to him,” Nick said.

It is always going to be hard for a rookie in the NFL. You are in a new city, on a new team, playing against the best of the best, but luckily for Nick he has his brother to help show him how to be a professional. Although they play different positions, having your older brother on the team is nice, especially for a rookie who is adjusting to the NFL.

While there won’t be a true one versus one from the Herbig brothers, there is a chance at some point that Nick runs into Nate out there. If it does it will be fun to see if Nick can scoot past Nate or if Nate puts Nick on his back. If that confrontation happens, the winner will have bragging rights for a long time.