Former Browns RB Kareem Hunt Signing With New Orleans Saints

Former Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is signing with the New Orleans Saints, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN.

The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign both Kareem Hunt and Anthony Barr, if both players pass their physicals and are in shape, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 8, 2023

Hunt spent four years in Cleveland, running for 1,874 yards on 442 carries as he predominantly split time with RB Nick Chubb. He also pulled down 132 receptions for 973 yards with the Browns. For his career, he has 4,025 yards on the ground, with his career-high coming during his rookie season in 2017 when he led the NFL with 1,327 yards with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Saints backfield gets a little more crowded but does provide another veteran with Alvin Kamara set to serve a three-game suspension for an assault incident in Las Vegas. The Saints also signed RB Jamaal Williams this offseason and drafted RB Kendre Miller out of TCU, so between Williams, Miller and Hunt, New Orleans will have plenty of options to negate the absence of Kamara.

New Orleans had RB Eno Benjamin go down for the year with a torn Achilles tendon, so Hunt will help shore up its depth even when Kamara returns. He provides upside as a receiving threat out of the backfield, and the Saints are clearly trying to load up on as many weapons as possible as they kick off the Derek Carr era.

The Browns are seemingly content with their depth behind Chubb, one of the best backs in the league. Jerome Ford is entering his second year and should be the primary backup, with Demetric Felton Jr. and John Kelly also options in Cleveland’s backfield. But as long as Chubb stays healthy, Cleveland will have one of the best running games in the league.

Hunt never was a truly dynamic player in Cleveland, dealing with suspension and injury during his tenure there. But he was a solid sidekick to Chubb, and it’ll be interesting to see if Cleveland relies on Ford or Felton to take on receiving duties out of the backfield.

