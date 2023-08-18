CBS Sports Names WR George Pickens Best Long-Shot Bet To Win Offensive Player Of The Year

The George Pickens hype train continues to roll on, folks.

The second-year wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers has set the NFL landscape ablaze his summer with impressive highlight-reel catches in training camp. He also had a strong NFL preseason debut last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching a slant route over the middle and taking it to the house for a 33-yard touchdown. His spectacular catch over CB Joey Porter Jr. early in training camp broke the Internet, getting people in a frenzy to see how Pickens will top his rookie campaign as a sophomore in 2023.

Several analysts, including former Pittsburgh Steelers S Ryan Clark and current Steelers CB Patrick Peterson have said that Pickens is a more talented receiver than Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, potentially the best receiver currently in the game. Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports decided to hop on the Pickens hype train while picking the five best NFL long-shot bets to make for the 2023 season. In his article, Dajani listed Pickens as the best long shot bet to win Offensive Player of the Year in 2023, currently having +12500 odds to take home the hardware.

“George Pickens is a player many are high on entering 2023, and he may have a shot at Offensive Player of the Year,” Dajani wrote. “The Georgia product caught just 52 passes for 801 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie season but ranked No. 8 in the league in yards per reception (15.4). Maybe Pickens isn’t a master at creating separation, but he’s a big target with incredible athletic ability. Not only is he a budding talent, but so is his quarterback, Kenny Pickett — who flashed at times towards the end of his rookie season. If the Pittsburgh Steelers are smart, they will pepper Pickens with targets. He’s a breakout candidate with huge potential.”

As Dajani pointed out, it’s undeniable that Pickens is immensely talented. He’s said so himself, calling himself the best wide receiver in the world this offseason regarding what teams want in an ideal pass catcher in today’s game. However, he has also said in a recent interview with Rick Eisen that the fundamentals like route running and timing of his breaks in and out of route could take him to another level, having the raw talent and skill set to match improved technique to make him a dangerous threat in the passing game.

While it’s entirely possible that Pickens could break out this season to the tune of 1,000 receiving yards, a full-fledged breakout to make him OPOY-worthy isn’t likely given the circumstances. Pickett is going into his second season, and while he has shown improvement from his rookie year, he isn’t near the level of a Patrick Mahomes or a Josh Allen to support the gaudy stats of a top five wide receiver in the NFL. Pittsburgh also has an embarrassment of riches in its receiving corps including WRs Diontae Johnson, Allen Robinson II, and Calvin Austin III as well as TEs Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, and Connor Heyward. With all those weapons, it’s not likely that Pickens will see the target volume needed to support a OPOY campaign.

Justin Jefferson won Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, posting 128 receptions for 1,809 yards and eight TDs. The year before, WR Cooper Kupp won the award with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 TDs. Pickens may cross the 1,000-yard mark this season and post eight to 10 scores, but it’s not probable that he matches the gaudy stat lines that Jefferson and Kupp did in their respective OPOY seasons.

Still, that’s why Pickens is being labeled a long shot for the award. Should the target volume and the development of Pickett be there, Pickens may potentially have an argument. In the meantime, it’s best to temper expectations on the second-year wideout and see another strong step forward in 2023.