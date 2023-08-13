Buy Or Sell: ILB Kwon Alexander Will Be Starting By Week One

With the Steelers’ 2023 training camp underway following a disappointing season that came up just short of reaching the playoffs, it’s time to start finding out whether or not the answers to last year’s questions are on the roster, through the free agency process, through the draft, and even through trade.

Both sides of the ball got key additions through both free agency and the draft, with new starters, including potentially rookies, amounting to half a dozen or more. The offensive line, the linebackers, and the secondary were all key targets since last year. But what will they look like?

These sorts of uncertainties are what I will look to address in our Buy or Sell series. In each installment, I will introduce a topic statement and weigh some of the arguments for either buying it (meaning that you agree with it or expect it to be true) or selling it (meaning you disagree with it or expect it to be false).

Topic Statement: Kwon Alexander will be one of the starting inside linebackers by Week One.

Explanation: Though only signed but two weeks ago, veteran ILB Kwon Alexander is making an impact, one that started at Saint Vincent College and carried over to Raymond James Stadium in a hard-hitting performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Late additions rarely compete for starting jobs, especially not ones signed to veteran salary benefit deals, but the inside linebacker room this offseason is all about competition.

Buy:

The last sentence above says it all. The theme for the entire offseason has been about competition, and the front office has stacked most of the positions on the roster. Competition means winners and losers, and that’s primarily judged on performance.

While Elandon Roberts has represented himself well, Kwon Alexander has offered a more impactful and well-rounded candidate for playing time. He may not be an every-down starter and Roberts would likely even rotate in, but it seems reasonable that Alexander will hold the primary job next to Cole Holcomb come Sept. 9. They added Joe Schobert on Aug. 13, 2021, and he started the season opener.

Sell:

While acquaintance time may not be the largest impediment to his getting on the field substantially right away, we should remember that Schobert did not have a particularly good season, and he was added because the Steelers didn’t like their other options.

While I do lean toward Alexander ultimately taking on a headlining role, I don’t think it happens at the start of the season. There’s really no need for it. Roberts has been the one in the system since March, and he can be just as effective in run downs as Alexander, who could come in as a situational player.

While it is to be taken with a grain of salt, there was a report that the Steelers did not sign Alexander—to just a veteran salary benefit deal—in order to compete with Holcomb and Roberts for a starting job. It makes sense contextually, even if the on-field evidence is persuasive to the contrary.