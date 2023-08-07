2023 Training Camp Questions: Who Has Been Most Impressive Rookie So Far?

The Steelers are now in Latrobe at Saint Vincent College for the 2023 installment of training camp. They are coming off of a 9-8 season during which they broke in their new quarterback, Kenny Pickett, finishing the year strong by winning seven of their last nine but coming up short of the postseason.

They’ve done a great deal to address what they identified as their shortcomings during the offseason, which included addressing the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary and the inside linebacker room, which is nearly entirely different from last year.

From the first day of training camp to the last, there are going to be plenty of questions that need answered, including several battles for starting roles. Which veterans might be vulnerable to release? Who are the sleepers who will emerge in camp and make a run at ta roster spot? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout the season, as we have for many years.

Question: Who has been the most impressive rookie in training camp so far?

Unknown factors are always going to receive a disproportionate amount of attention, one of the reasons that we’re always eager to learn about how each year’s rookie class looks like. After all, they are supposed to be the future, and haven’t yet proven that they won’t be.

This year’s class for the Steelers had been met with particular enthusiasm, the team managing to land a number of coveted players, and by and large, those players have acquitted themselves well during their first sessions in pads as professionals. But who has impressed the most?

While first-round pick Broderick Jones has gotten work with the first-team offense and has displayed his obvious talent, so too have his warts gotten exposed. It’s unclear what that means from the outside looking in, as each day he is working on emphasizing one particular area.

CB Joey Porter Jr. plays a position where you’re simply going to lose your share of reps, but he’s had a number of very impressive plays, showing the ability to stick to any type of receiver, short or tall, fast or elusive. I don’t think he’s had to cover Kendrick Green in the flat yet, though.

Then there’s Keeanu Benton on the defensive line, a player who has popped since the pads have come on, as expected. Darnell Washington, too, has come alive with his physicality on display, both as a blocker and receiver. Nick Herbig has been a nuisance off the edge.

Sadly, Cory Trice Jr. suffered a significant knee injury to end his season. While Spencer Anderson is to be commended for working up and down the offensive line, he has not done a great deal beyond displaying his versatility to celebrate up to this point. But he’s putting himself in the conversation to make the roster.

Most of us haven’t been to training camp to see with our own eyes, naturally, but there are ample first-hand accounts, none with more integrity than our own Alex Kozora’s, who is covering his 11th training camp if I’m not mistaken. From your estimation, which rookie do you feel has been most impressive so far?