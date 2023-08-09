2023 Training Camp Questions: Should Steelers Err On Side Of Caution With QB Kenny Pickett In Preseason Opener?

The Steelers are now in Latrobe at Saint Vincent College for the 2023 installment of training camp. They are coming off of a 9-8 season during which they broke in their new quarterback, Kenny Pickett, finishing the year strong by winning seven of their last nine but coming up short of the postseason.

They’ve done a great deal to address what they identified as their shortcomings during the offseason, which included addressing the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary and the inside linebacker room, which is nearly entirely different from last year.

From the first day of training camp to the last, there are going to be plenty of questions that need answered, including several battles for starting roles. Which veterans might be vulnerable to release? Who are the sleepers who will emerge in camp and make a run at ta roster spot? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout the season, as we have for many years.

Question: Should the Steelers err on the side of caution with QB Kenny Pickett in the preseason opener?

The question of playing time has become more and more prevalent during the preseason as more and more teams seem to make it their number one, two, and three priorities in protecting their starters. After all, they’re competing against unfamiliar opponents who have no incentive to be mindful of not injuring people, which is not the case with teammates.

But young players generally need to get live reps, and Steelers QB Kenny Pickett is still a young player. He told reporters yesterday that he’s ready to play but it’s not his call. It’s head coach Mike Tomlin’s call, but he said yesterday that he’s not even thinking about it.

In fact, he said that he probably won’t start thinking about it until they walk off the field today, for the final open practice before their first preseason game on Friday night. They do have a walkthrough practice closed to the public on Thursday, during which they’ll prepare to work with those who will play.

Pickett started most of last season and got better as the year went on. He’s had a generally very positive offseason thus far in 2023 and seems to be on track to where he would need to be at the start of the year.

I’m not sure playing on the road in the first preseason game will be that big of a deal, but perhaps others will see it differently. Largely, it will depend on who else is out there. Getting as many live reps as possible working with different offensive linemen is always helpful, especially with potentially two new starters.

But the basics of the offense haven’t changed a lot since last year, including the personnel. It’s still Diontae Johnson and George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth and Najee Harris. Most of the line is back. Matt Canada is still calling the plays. Maybe it can wait a week. But would a series kill anybody? I don’t see Roquan Smith out there.