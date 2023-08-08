2023 Training Camp Questions: Does Minkah Fitzpatrick Have Best Shot Of Being Next Player To Reach 50 Interceptions?

The Steelers are now in Latrobe at Saint Vincent College for the 2023 installment of training camp. They are coming off of a 9-8 season during which they broke in their new quarterback, Kenny Pickett, finishing the year strong by winning seven of their last nine but coming up short of the postseason.

They’ve done a great deal to address what they identified as their shortcomings during the offseason, which included addressing the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary and the inside linebacker room, which is nearly entirely different from last year.

From the first day of training camp to the last, there are going to be plenty of questions that need answered, including several battles for starting roles. Which veterans might be vulnerable to release? Who are the sleepers who will emerge in camp and make a run at ta roster spot? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout the season, as we have for many years.

Question: Does FS Minkah Fitzpatrick have the best shot among active players to reach 50 career interceptions?

This is a topic inspired by a recent conversation Patrick Peterson had on his podcast with Bryant McFadden. His cousin asked him to offer his own Hall of Fame resume, and he pointed out how rare it is for players to reach totals like 50 interceptions as in the past. I believe I did the calculations that just two players who started their careers in the 2000s have managed to hit that mark.

Peterson shares the active NFL lead with Harrison Smith with 35 career interceptions, but both are winding down and would have to really sprint to the finish line to hit 50. The youngest player who is within 20 interceptions is Marcus Peters, who is now 30 and has 32 career interceptions.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is tied for 21st in active career interception leaders with 19. He shared the NFL lead with a career-high six interceptions a year ago and has produced 17 over the past four seasons.

If he were to average four interceptions per season, it would take him another eight seasons to reach 50. Although he is currently going into Year Six, he is only turning 27 in November, so he would be in his age-35 season by then.

If he were to pick up the pace and average a little more than five interceptions per season, which admittedly is rather generous, then he could potentially reach that lofty number in six more seasons by the end of 2028.

Even the great one, Troy Polamalu, “only” recorded 32 interceptions during his 12-year NFL career. Among active players, arguably the only player who currently has a better chance of hitting 50 than Fitzpatrick is J.C. Jackson, who at 27 has 25 interceptions in five seasons. He had 17 interceptions combined in 2020-21 before missing most of last season and recording none in five games played.

Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams has 19 career interceptions, tied with Fitzpatrick, and will also be turning 27 this season. He has played one more year than Fitzpatrick, coming into the league in 2017.

Another one to watch is Trevon Diggs, who in just three seasons has 17 interceptions and is still 24 years old. 11 of those came in 2021, however, with three apiece in 2020 and 2022.