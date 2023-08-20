2023 Stock Watch – OLB Nick Herbig – Stock Up

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 season is getting underway after the team finished above .500 but failing to make the postseason last year, we turn our attention to the next chapter of Steelers football and everything that entails. One thing that it means is that some stock evaluations are going to start taking on more specific contexts as we get into the season, reflecting more immediate plusses and minus rather than trends over long periods. The nature of the evaluation, whether short-term or long-term, will be noted in the reasoning section below.

Player: OLB Nick Herbig

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: The rookie pass rusher was at it again, earning himself another sack in last night’s preseason game. This time he got the ball out with it, producing a turnover for the defense. It was his best rush thus far, but only one of multiple quality rushes on the night as he takes further steps toward earning the right to be a regular contributor on defense sooner rather than later.

another day, another sack for OLB Nick Herbig, the fourth-round rookie for whom I keep feeling compelled to use the term sparkplug to describe. Although I would still like to see more in the way of a complete body of work, he is leaving little doubt as to his ability to contribute as a pass-rushing option early in his NFL career.

While he has some great athletic traits—he showed off remarkable bend and flexibility on last night’s strip-sack—I believe his mind is his greatest asset. He has been working diligently for years on his craft, including back-and-forth messages with T.J. Watt while the former was still at their shared alma mater, Wisconsin.

I slowed the Nick Herbig sack down so you can see the bend and balance #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/qglbzRPbNx — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 20, 2023

Much like Alex Highsmith, Herbig comes into the big leagues with a great understanding of what it takes to be a pass-rusher at the NFL level. While you need to have a ‘fastball’ that is your go-to rush, you need to not only stockpile a repertoire of moves but also understand how to use them.

He has had a pass-rush plan from day one, and that is thanks at least in part to guys like Watt who have shown him the way, either directly or indirectly. He has been watching Watt’s tape I’m sure long before he first got in contact with the All-Pro.

Work ethic, intelligence, and above-average athleticism and quickness. That’s a good combination for a pass-rusher. While he may not have prototypical size to play on the edge, at least up to this point, he has given no indication that will be a hindrance.

He has shown that he can transfer power against NFL tackles. And most importantly, he has shown a willingness to learn from any source that could help him. He’s even benefited from the presence of Markus Golden, who like him has shorter-than-ideal arm length. Golden made it work and carved out a very good career for himself. Herbig is showing quite a bit of promise as he looks to do the same.