Schefter: RB Joe Mixon Restructures Contract To Remain With Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the most impressive weapons groups in the entire NFL, and one of those weapons is confirmed to be back in 2023.

Running back Joe Mixon, who has been one of the best in the league the last few years, restructured his contract today in order to stay with the team, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. His agent Peter Schaffer noted that “Joe’s goal is to win a Super Bowl and play his career in Cincinnati and this is the best way to accomplish these goals.”.

Mixon’s 2023 cap hit was scheduled to be $12.791M, but the restructuring of the deal should free up some cap space for Cincinnati, although how much it frees up remains to be seen. It seems at least on the surface, like a solid deal for both sides. Mixon gets likely gets some longer-term security in an absolutely abysmal running back market right now, which is more than his counterparts in running backs Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley can say right now. And the Bengals get a key offensive piece back as they look to make another Super Bowl push in 2023.

Mixon has been one of the better running backs in the league over the past few seasons, but at least last year the Steelers had some success in slowing him down. They held him to exactly three yards per carry in their two matchups, although he did provide some solid production in the passing game.

Not that the potential loss of Mixon would have likely changed this, but the Bengals remain the team to beat in the AFC North and have one of the most talented rosters in football. The Steelers will have their hands full trying to guard Mixon and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins next season.