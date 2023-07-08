Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 Training Camp Sleepers: OT Dylan Cook

A new series to get you ready for training camp. While much of our attention and all the headlines will be on the big-name players — QB Kenny Pickett’s jump, how OT Broderick Jones looks, and new defensive starters like CB Patrick Peterson — the summer is a great time to uncover that training camp darling. Just in the way RB Jaylen Warren was that guy last season, we’re highlighting potential sleepers who could be pushing for a roster spot come final cutdowns.

CAMP SLEEPER: OT Dylan Cook

Cook was signed later in the offseason during the team’s OTAs. While he’s flying under the radar as someone much closer to spot #90 than #1 on the Steelers’ roster, he’s an interesting player with a heck of a backstory. Cook began his college career as a 6’6 quarterback at Montana State Northern, legitimately seeing some time there before he eventually became an offensive lineman.

You can see him here with a pass and a designed QB run. Weirdly (and awesomely), Montana State Northern had a bunch of quarterbacks with mammoth size and wearing funky numbers like Cook.

Here's a couple of clips of new Steelers' signing OT Dylan Cook in college. If you're wondering which one he is…he's the QB. Spent a couple years at MSU-Northern, throwing two TDs in 2017, before transferring to Montana and becoming their RT. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/m8SNIVtne3 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) May 18, 2023

He eventually ended up at his logical position, offensive line, and transferred to Montana to become an offensive tackle. After a redshirt year, he became their starting right tackle in 2019. 2020 was lost to COVID but he returned to start in 2022, playing well while becoming the team’s nominee for the William Campbell Trophy, better known as the Academic Heisman. The winner was Iowa LB Jack Campbell.

For Cook, he went undrafted in 2022. The measurables were there, weighing in at 6064, 308 pounds though his 33 1/2 inch arms are below average for his size. His testing was impressive too, highlighting his athletic background, running a 5.09 40, a 4.89 short shuttle, and impressive 31 inch vertical.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers found and signed him. Cook would tell Montana Sports’ Kyle Hansen he found out the Bucs were interesting while working at his job at Walmart during draft weekend, a reminder that not all those who make it in the NFL are coming from glitz and glamour. Most are just trying to put food on the table.

“Cook spent Thursday and Friday working his job at Wal-Mart, and on Saturday was hanging out at home as the draft was concluding when he received a life-changing call.

“It was probably one o’clock and my agent texted me and said the (Tampa Bay) Bucs were interested and he’ll get back to me,” Cook told MTN Sports. “I think it was around the 10th pick of the seventh round he called me and said the deal was done so the draft wasn’t even over yet and I already kind of knew where I was going.”

Cook made it through most of 2022, on the practice squad from September until early December before being released and re-signed after the season to a Futures contract. He survived until May 15th, released by Tampa Bay, and signed by the Steelers three days later. Training camp is as much about constructing a roster as it is building the best group and teams need enough tackles and offensive lineman, at least six and 15 respectively, in order to get through camp. Cook helped add depth.

He should open camp as the team’s third-string right tackle. Making the 53 will be tough. Even if the Steelers keep four tackles, Le’Raven Clark will probably be that man. But Cooko’s size and athleticism makes him an interesting project. It wasn’t long ago Pittsburgh had a similar one in Alejandro Villanueva, a tall and interestingly-built former defensive end who made the conversion. The Steelers also had Brian Mihalik, a former hockey player and defensive lineman who made the switch to tackle.

No question, Cook has an upward climb. But Pittsburgh will keep one or two tackles on their practice squad. And with a good summer showing, Cook will stick.