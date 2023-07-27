‘No Dollar Amount’ Will Change Alex Highsmith Or His Approach To The Game: ‘It Never Will’

Although he only sees $17,010,000 this year (only being an extremely relative term), Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith just recently signed a potentially generation-spanning contract extension on the eve of training camp, totaling $68 million in new money over four years. It includes a $16 million signing bonus and a steady stream of income over the next four years.

But it won’t change anything about who he is on or off the field—“It never will”, he told reporters yesterday via the team’s YouTube channel—and he explained why. “Football is what I do, it’s not who I am. I’m a follower of Christ and that’s where my identity is, so no dollar amount, no achievement [is going to change that]. I know who I am and I know I’m always going to be who I am, so it doesn’t matter to me”.

It’s a common fan fear that players will go into the tank soon after signing a lucrative contract extension, no longer working as hard to dedicating as much time and effort to their craft or conditioning. For Steelers fans, it’s of particular concern at outside linebacker because of how LaMarr Woodley’s career unfolded after his big deal.

While I tend to believe that much of that is unfair—he had genuine injuries that surely weren’t exclusively related to a purported lack of conditioning—the reality is the reality. Perhaps it doesn’t help that T.J. Watt missed extended time last year as well. He may not have slacked off, but you don’t want that much money tied up on the bench.

As long as Highsmith continues to do what he’s been doing, what got him to this point, however, there is hardly any room for criticism from the fans. At least as regards his process. Results are always fair to criticize. But it doesn’t sound as though any changes are in the offing. He even brought an old TV with him to camp that he said he’s had around the house for years.

“For me it’s never been about the money. It’s always just been about the love of the game”, he said about the idea of anything changing about how he approaches his preparation after signing his big extension. “I’m just thankful and blessed to be here for another four years and I’m ready to get to work”.

It’s almost as if the best thing about his new contract is the fact that it came before training camp began so that he wouldn’t have to worry about it while he’s supposed to be out on the practice field running drills—or actually being on the field.

Because that’s where he likes to be. He talked about his frustrations last year having to sit out some time during camp because of an injury. Others might be quietly grateful to be spared that time, but for Highsmith, it’s a fundamental part of the process. And no dollar amount will change that.