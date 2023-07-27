Kenny Pickett Grateful To Be Steelers’ Starting QB: ‘I’m Right Where I Wanted To Be’

In his second training camp, the expectations have been raised for QB Kenny Pickett heading into 2023.

Last season, Pickett was a rookie coming to Latrobe third on the depth chart behind Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. This season, he’s the undisputed starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers and has his first season under his belt as well, another offseason of work in Pittsburgh and working out on his own with his weapons in group throwing sessions.

Speaking with Dave Lolley on Steelers Nation Radio recently, Pickett was asked if he feels like he was born to play the quarterback position or if it was something that he learned over time. Pickett said playing football, and more specifically quarterback, is as much a part of him as any part of his body would be.

“I think it’s in my blood,” Pickett told Lolley. “I don’t know. There’s nothing else I’d rather do. This is the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do in my life. So, I’m right where I wanted to be and I feel at home, being here and playing this position, especially in this city. So, there’s something about it. I just feel like, you know, I’m in the right spot.”

When looking back at some of the all-time greats, you can just feel like they were made to play football, especially the quarterback position. Peyton Manning and Tom Brady will always be looked at as two of the greatest passers of all-time, defining what it meant to play quarterback for two decades. Even Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger matched that feeling, fitting what the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback is supposed to be like.

Pickett believes he’s the next great in the Steel City, saying that he can’t imagine playing anywhere else and playing a different position than he is right now. He has been touted for his clutch gene, making thrilling comebacks during his time at Pitt as well as during his rookie season in Pittsburgh, showing some late-game heroics to make Steelers fans excited of what is potentially to come.

EZ view of Pickett to Pickens TD. Great call and execution with MOFo. Great stem by George to widen just enough. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/ItlNThNOqr — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 26, 2022

Pickett is in position to cement his status as Pittsburgh’s franchise quarterback this season with a strong sophomore campaign. It’s a lot of pressure for a second-year player, but for Pickett, he wouldn’t have it any other way.