Diontae Johnson Leaves Friday Practice Early On Cart (Updates)

UPDATE, 3:27 p.m.: According to Steelers.com’s Dale Lolley, Johnson was hurt on the first play of 7 Shots Friday on Chuck Noll Field in Latrobe one day after going down awkwardly and tweaking something in his lower body. Lolley added that Johnson tried to give it a go later in practice but shut it down and eventually rode in a cart off the field.
The good news is, Lolley — like Alex Kozora — doesn’t believe it is all that serious. We await word from Mike Tomlin after practice regarding Johnson’s status.
It’s been a tough first two days of training camp for veteran Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, at least from a possible injury standpoint.
One day after going down awkwardly on the sideline after a catch and seemingly tweaking his knee, Johnson left Friday’s Steelers training camp practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on a cart. Steelers Depot’s own Alex Kozora speculated that it may be due to heat exhaustion as Johnson was spotted sitting on a water cooler during a team session. But it’s unclear what ailed Johnson Friday, causing him to leave practice early.
The good news is that, at least according to a photo from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Johnson left practice on the cart riding in the front seat, rather on the back. For what that’s worth, that’s a good sign. Maybe nothing serious, but it’s still never comforting to see any player — let alone your standout wide receiver — leaving practice early one day after being slightly banged up on a rep.
We’ll see what head coach Mike Tomlin has to say after practice regarding Johnson’s early exit. It is a hot one in Latrobe with the heat index right around 100, so cramps could be a real possibility.