Diontae Johnson Leaves Friday Practice Early On Cart (Updates)

UPDATE, 3:27 p.m.: According to Steelers.com’s Dale Lolley, Johnson was hurt on the first play of 7 Shots Friday on Chuck Noll Field in Latrobe one day after going down awkwardly and tweaking something in his lower body. Lolley added that Johnson tried to give it a go later in practice but shut it down and eventually rode in a cart off the field.

The good news is, Lolley — like Alex Kozora — doesn’t believe it is all that serious. We await word from Mike Tomlin after practice regarding Johnson’s status.

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson went to the locker room on a cart. Got hurt on the first play of seven shots. Went out and tried to go again in team, but shut it down after coming off the field gingerly. Doesn't look serious. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) July 28, 2023

It’s been a tough first two days of training camp for veteran Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, at least from a possible injury standpoint.

One day after going down awkwardly on the sideline after a catch and seemingly tweaking his knee, Johnson left Friday’s Steelers training camp practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on a cart. Steelers Depot’s own Alex Kozora speculated that it may be due to heat exhaustion as Johnson was spotted sitting on a water cooler during a team session. But it’s unclear what ailed Johnson Friday, causing him to leave practice early.

WR Diontae Johnson left the field on a cart. Looked ok but possible cramps/heat. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 28, 2023

The good news is that, at least according to a photo from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Johnson left practice on the cart riding in the front seat, rather on the back. For what that’s worth, that’s a good sign. Maybe nothing serious, but it’s still never comforting to see any player — let alone your standout wide receiver — leaving practice early one day after being slightly banged up on a rep.

We’ll see what head coach Mike Tomlin has to say after practice regarding Johnson’s early exit. It is a hot one in Latrobe with the heat index right around 100, so cramps could be a real possibility.