Depot Stat Projection Project Over Or Under Results

Over the course of the past two weeks, we’ve offered some stat projections for the Pittsburgh Steelers for the upcoming 2023 season, asking you to weigh in on where the numbers might fall—over or under. In this wrap-up column, we’re going to take a look at where the Steelers Depot community stands before we get to training camp.

Stat Line: 24.5 touchdown passes for Kenny Pickett (UNDER)

While there were a few who took the over on this, the majority of respondents did not believe that Kenny Pickett will hit this total during the 2023 season. As a rookie, he only threw seven touchdown passes, and as some pointed out, typically only the top 10-12 passers each year actually hit this mark. Most believed the Steelers would find other ways to score.

Stat Line: 14.5 sacks for Alex Highsmith (UNDER)

This is another one in which a few took the over, but the majority took the under. It’s not incredibly common for many pass rushers to post back-to-back seasons with double-digit sacks, let alone 14 or more sacks. While most believe that he has the talent to do it, it’s too much to expect an immediate repeat performance.

Stat Line: 1,000 receiving yards for Diontae Johnson (OVER)

The majority of respondents took the over on this one for Diontae Johnson, a year after topping out at 882 receiving yards on 86 receptions. Outside of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown, however, he is the only Steelers receiver to have a 1,000-yard season since Mike Wallace in 2011, which he did a decade later in Ben Roethlisberger’s final season.

Stat Line: 20 points per game allowed for the defense (PUSH)

This one actually split evenly between those who believe the Steelers will allow more than 20 points per game and those who believe they will allow fewer. They have held opponents to under 20 points per game in three of the past six seasons, coming close in 2022 at 20.4. They allowed 16.6 points per game in the second half of last season.

Stat Line: Five starts for Mark Robinson (UNDER)

The comfortable majority took the under on this one, with many citing Teryl Austin’s comments about hoping he could compete for a starting job in 2024. Will he be the next man up this year, at least?

Stat Line: 2,500 rushing yards for the Steelers (UNDER)

This one finished fairly close, but most believed 2,500 rushing yards was just a bit too ambitious, no matter how much talk the team has offered this offseason about running the ball more.

Stat Line: Five interceptions for Minkah Fitzpatrick (OVER)

Taking into consideration that I would classify a “push” bet as “over”, the overwhelming majority of respondents felt that Fitzpatrick would record at least five interceptions in 2022 after leading the league last year with six.

Stat Line: 1.5 defensive touchdowns (OVER)

Another optimistic stat line with most respondents believing that at least two of the Steelers’ touchdowns in 2022 will be scored by the defense. They have had a few years recently with three defensive touchdowns, so it’s certainly very doable.

Stat Line: 16.5 sacks for T.J. Watt (OVER)

Almost everybody (all but one) took the over on this one. Really just says how supremely confident we are in Watt’s elite abilities and the consistency of his performance when he is healthy. And there’s no use predicting injuries.

Stat Line: 9.5 receiving touchdowns for anybody (UNDER)

Another one that felt a little too ambitious for most respondents’ taste. Considering the only player on the roster who has ever had a 10-touchdown season is Allen Robinson II and he only did that once seven years ago, I can’t blame you.

Stat Line: 10.5 wins for the Steelers (OVER)

I liked the optimism here. While most in the media, national or otherwise, have the Steelers topping out at 9-10 wins this year, almost everybody believed they would better that, though some had them at a push of 10.5 wins (meaning one tie…or three ties…or five ties…you get the idea).

Stat Line: 500 rushing yards for Jaylen Warren (OVER)

Respondents were very confident on this one. It would presumably mark the first season since 2008 in which the Steelers had two running backs make it through at least half the season with both hitting 500 or more rushing yards. Le’Veon Bell tore up his knee six games into the 2015 season, leading to a near Pro Bowl year for DeAngelo Williams.

Stat Line: 120 tackles for Cole Holcomb (OVER)

But just barely. This was a close one, with reservations about Holcomb’s health playing a factor. He is the only player on the team’s 90-man roster who was unable to be a full participant at any point of the offseason program as he makes his way back from foot surgery.