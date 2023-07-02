Buy Or Sell: Inside Linebacker Will Be A Weakness For Defense This Year

With the Steelers’ 2023 offseason underway following a disappointing season that came up just short of reaching the playoffs, it’s time to begin reloading, through the free agency process, through the draft, and perhaps even through trade.

This is now a young team on the offensive side of the ball, though one getting older on defense, and both sides could stand to be supplemented robustly, including in the trenches—either one. Changes have been made to the coaching staff, even if not all of the desired ones, as the roster continues to renew with the weeks ticking by.

These sorts of uncertainties are what I will look to address in our Buy or Sell series. In each installment, I will introduce a topic statement and weigh some of the arguments for either buying it (meaning that you agree with it or expect it to be true) or selling it (meaning you disagree with it or expect it to be false).

Topic Statement: Inside linebacker will be a weakness in 2023.

Explanation: Minus 2022 seventh-round pick Mark Robinson, the Steelers have completed turned over the room from last season, signing Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts to be their starters. They also added Tanner Muse and Nick Kwiatkoski for depth and special teams. None of them are particularly distinguished players, certainly less so than former first-round pick Devin Bush and former second-round pick Myles Jack, as they had last year. But this isn’t about comparing this year to last year.

Buy:

Both Holcomb and (whenever he’s allowed) Roberts are going to get mauled in coverage. At least that’s something last year’s group did slightly better than we’re likely to see from this duo in 2023. Holcomb has the athletic profile you’d think would translate better in that arena than it has up to this point in his career.

As for Roberts, he makes no bones about the fact that he’s a two-down thumper, but how hard is he going to thump? And if we’re being honest, the Steelers had their thumper in the past with Vince Williams and there were times the inside linebacker position was still a weakness.

Sell:

We have to start with the fact that no position group plays in isolation. It can be reasonably expected that we will see the best play from the Steelers’ defensive front since 2020, now with a fully healthy Larry Ogunjobi and with the addition of Keeanu Benton. Plus run-stuffing nose tackle Breiden Fehoko.

With those guys in tow, the inside linebackers are going to have more freedom than last year’s did, and that will enable them to make more plays. The defense is also better equipped to substitute as needed in obvious passing situations with the plethora of defensive backs available to them, whether it’s an extra cornerback or safety needed for any given situation.

Put simply, the Steelers this year have enough resources available to them that it will allow them to have their linebackers play to their strengths while minimizing their weaknesses. The play from the middle may well prove to be nothing too special—or maybe something more—but it won’t be a weakness.