‘An Automatic Bet For Pittsburgh:’ McIntyre Loves Steelers As Home ‘Dogs In Week One

One question looming over the Pittsburgh Steelers as we head into 2023 is simple: Can they compete for a division title? It seems like Steelers fans may not have to wait too long for their answer.

Pittsburgh gets their first of many tests in 2023 in Week One, when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10.

The 49ers were one of the best teams in football last year, making it all the way to the NFC title game before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles. They went 13-4 despite injuries at the quarterback position. Seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy took over down the stretch and led the team to a 5-0 record in games he started. Purdy tore his UCL in the NFC title game against the Eagles, and his status for the season opener seemed to be in doubt.

However, Purdy has been participating in camp and seems like the 49ers’ likely starter at least to open the season.

Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre discussed this matchup on The Herd today.

“Kenny Pickett. At home against the 49ers. To me, it’s the second-best game on opening weekend.” McIntyre said. “San Francisco is going to be favored on the road. Pittsburgh is an underdog at home. That’s an automatic bet for Pittsburgh.”

“By the way Pittsburgh went to Buffalo a few years ago and knocked the Bills on their butt.” Cowherd added. “I’m taking the Steelers in Week One against San Francisco.”

Cowherd and Mcintyre seem to have a lot of faith in the Steelers protecting their home field on opening weekend and for good reason. The Steelers have won their last three Week One matchups. That includes the 2021 game that Cowherd mentioned, where they went to Buffalo and knocked off the eventual 11-6 Bills.

The San Francisco game will be a good litmus test for the Steelers. It’s by no means a must-win, but if they do manage to knock off such an elite team, it shows that they are ready to compete for a playoff spot and maybe even a division title in 2023.

If they don’t it will sting for sure, but they will have three winnable games at home against the Cleveland Browns, and then on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans to try and bounce back before they really hit the meat of their schedule.

Mike Tomlin is going to focus on game planning for the 49ers all camp and preseason. And it wouldn’t be a stretch for this team to be offended that they are home underdogs. Let’s hope they can use that disrespect to make a statement to the NFL with a win.

