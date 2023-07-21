2023 Pre-Training Camp Positional Review: Outside Linebacker

The last time that we took a look back at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster in review, it was weeks before the 2023 NFL Draft took place. It would be safe to say that quite a bit has changed since then. The changes apply to almost every position on the roster. Some are major changes and some minor, though some have remained largely if not completely static.

We are closing in on the opening of the Steelers’ several weeks of training camp. This year, we expect to see quite a bit of competition in Latrobe. It would be a good time to pause and take stock of where the team stands at each position as we head into the most critical process of the offseason.

Position: Outside Linebacker

Total Positional Figure: 7

Additions: 3

Deletions: 1

Players Retained:

T.J. Watt: The 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year is coming off of a tumultuous season clouded by a pectoral injury that robbed him of his usual standard of play. He’ll be looking to come back with a vengeance this year.

Alex Highsmith: Newly signed to a $17-million-per-year four-year extension, Highsmith looks to build off his breakout season in 2022, during which he recorded 14.5 sacks and led the NFL with five forced fumbles.

Markus Golden: A veteran former starter, Golden was signed for the minimum salary and figures to serve as a quality rotational third edge defender.

Quincy Roche: Once drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round, Roche resurfaces in Pittsburgh this offseason hoping to be spared getting cut again. He has had some NFL experience, but his roster spot is hardly assured. He will need to play a lot on special teams.

Players Added:

Nick Herbig: The rookie fourth-round draft pick was a highly productive college player, but some feared his size, particularly his arm length, would limit his effectiveness on the edge at the NFL level. The Steelers seem likely to work him there for now, unless it proves to be a challenge, at which point they could move him to inside linebacker.

David Perales: A rookie college free agent, Perales recorded 23 sacks over three seasons at Fresno State. While he has some intriguing qualities, he is more realistically fighting for a practice squad spot.

Toby Ndukwe: Ndukwe was invited to rookie minicamp and signed shortly after it. Like Perales, he will have an uphill battle making the squad, but the door to Danny Smith’s office is the smartest path to take. Golden and Herbig should be the third and fourth at the position, so if the Steelers even keep five, Roche will be the man to take down.

Players Lost:

Emeke Egbule: A former NFL draft pick, Egbule spent time on the Steelers’ practice squad last year. He was released a few weeks after the draft while they were in the process of getting Golden signed.

Notes and Camp Outlook:

As for Watt and Highsmith, the only outlook that matters is health. Let them run around a bit and then put them in bubble wrap. The rest of the group has their work cut out for them. While everyone is on board for the Golden signing, the reality is he can’t act like he has anything guaranteed, having signed for the minimum.

Herbig should be a reasonably safe bet to make the roster, given the overall competition and the fact that he could also play inside. He’ll likely be a four-phase player on special teams as well. But the real interest I think is what’s behind them.

Between Roche, Perales, and Ndukwe, can the Steelers hit on a gem? They frequently seem to come up with a promising edge rusher among the low-pedigreed ranks. One of them at least can earn a spot on the 53-man roster via special teams.