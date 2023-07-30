2023 Offseason Questions: What Will ILB Kwon Alexander’s Role Be?

The Steelers are now in Latrobe at Saint Vincent College for the 2023 installment of training camp. They are coming off of a 9-8 season during which they broke in their new quarterback, Kenny Pickett, finishing the year strong by winning seven of their last nine but coming up short of the postseason.

They’ve done a great deal to address what they identified as their shortcomings during the offseason, which included addressing the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary and the inside linebacker room, which is nearly entirely different from last year.

From the first day of training camp to the last, there are going to be plenty of questions that need answered, including several battles for starting roles. Which veterans might be vulnerable to release? Who are the sleepers who will emerge in camp and make a run at ta roster spot? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout the season, as we have for many years.

Question: What will new ILB Kwon Alexander’s role be?

It was reported last night that the Steelers had signed (or agreed to sign) veteran ILB Kwon Alexander after the first three days of training camp. With eight years and 86 starts under his belt, he brings the most experience to the table in the entire room—and they have brought in four other experienced veterans already.

Yet signing him now on likely a standard veteran salary benefit deal doesn’t exactly scream imminent starter. They paid both Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts in free agency. Alexander is a player that they brought in earlier this offseason, but no deal was reached at the time—and obviously he didn’t sign with anybody else in the interim.

But he’s still a regular contributor, even if his snaps have trended in the wrong direction. He played under 50 percent of the New York Jets’ defensive snaps last year even though he played in every game and was nominally recognized as the starter in 12 of them. Yet he still managed 69 tackles in 559 snaps, including six for loss.

A former fourth-round pick, he has had some injury issues in the past, but he is coming off a clean season and is still just 29 years old (or he will be in a week). There is definitely still some meat on that bone, even if he’s not likely to make it back to the Pro Bowl this year, his most recent and only one being in 2017.

Josina Anderson reported that nothing was promised to Alexander when signing (pending a physical) either in terms of starting roles or even playing time, but that the opportunity was there if he earns it to work his way into the starting lineup.

The theme of this offseason has been competition, and they’ve certainly added that at inside linebacker, even if absent top-end talents. But at least they’re continuing to turn over stones to see what they can unearth.