XFL Says LS Rex Sunahara Is Trying Out For Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ long snapper search continues. According to the XFL, long snapper Rex Sunahara is trying out for the Steelers sometime in the near future. The XFL calls it an “invite” but there are no official invites at this stage of the offseason. Just like Antonio Ortiz, this should be a tryout/workout with the chance to get signed.

Sunahara has already spent time on Pittsburgh’s 90-man roster. Pittsburgh signed him for a few days late in 2021 as an insurance policy during the pandemic when it was possible to lose your starter a day before a game. The Steelers signed him to a Futures Contract after the season, but he was waived following rookie minicamp. Most recently, he played for the San Antonio Brahmas, whose head coach is former Steelers WR Hines Ward.

Pittsburgh has sought a long snapper for the past several weeks. Veteran TE turned snapper Nick Boyle was invited to rookie minicamp but did not sign. Ortiz presumably had a workout but did not sign. Now Sunahara will have his chance. The Steelers are looking for depth and potential competition for starting LS Christian Kuntz, who struggled last season. Our Josh Carney noted the team’s search for a long snapper has been extensive.

You can read our full profile on Sunahara below. Most notably, he’s among the tallest snappers at 6’6, a former wide receiver turned specialist.