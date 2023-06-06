Wisconsin-To-Pittsburgh Pipeline Makes Steelers ‘Perfect Place’ For NT Keeanu Benton

There’s no question it’s hard to be a rookie. You’re in a new place with a new playbook, a new coaching staff, trying to absorb it all while competing against the best football players in the world. For many, it’s an overwhelming feeling. While rookie NT Keeanu Benton might have some rough days typical for a rookie, coming to Pittsburgh has eased the learning curve.

Speaking to reporters following Tuesday’s OTA practice, Benton said seeing familiar faces in the Steelers’ locker room has made the jump to the NFL a little easier.

“The transition was a lot easier,” he said via The Trib’s Chris Adamski. “Knowing that I know people here. I’m not coming in here alone as a rookie. I feel like that was my biggest fear going into the NFL. I’m going to be a rookie. This is the perfect place I landed where I know four people on the team.”

Keenanu Bennett said the transition to the NFL as a rookie was made much easier because of former Wisconsin teammates and others he’d previously known on the Steelers roster pic.twitter.com/fiCxydc4Z6 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) June 6, 2023

Benton is part of the Wisconsin Badgers’ takeover on the Steelers’ roster. Of the 90-man group, five hail from Wisconsin: T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig, Scott Nelson, Isaiahh Loudermilk and Benton. Of course, Benton joins Herbig as a fellow rookie in this class, giving Benton a teammate he just finished playing with in college to make the jump with him to the NFL.

The five Badgers are the most players from any one school on the roster. Sitting in second place are Penn State (Allen Robinson II, Joey Porter Jr., Pat Freiermuth, and Dan Chisena) and if you can believe it, San Diego State (Damontae Kazee, Bill Dunkle, Luq Barcoo, and Jordan Byrd).

Besides Nelson, the other four Badgers were drafted by the team. Wisconsin has become a popular place for Pittsburgh to choose from in recent years and it’s no coincidence those players are all on the defensive side of the ball either. The Badgers’ defense resembles the Steelers, an aggressive 3-4 front rooted in the same principles of stuffing the run and getting after the quarterback. Benton fits the type of defensive linemen the Steelers gravitate towards, measuring in just under 6’4, 300 pounds, with 33+-inch arms. It made him an easier and cleaner projection to the next level and a key reason why Pittsburgh drafted him in the second round, 49th overall.

Benton and Pittsburgh are a great fit. He gets some familiarity, the Steelers a strong scheme fit. Benton is the favorite to be the Day One starting nose tackle with enough pass rush juice to rotate into sub-packages, too. His pass rush is an underrated and overlooked part of his game.