Watch: The Depot 180 — June 6 — Episode 323

Episode 323 — June 6, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

As offseason training activities hum along, three rookie draft selections on the defense are garnering a lot of buzz from coaches, veteran teammates, and the media. In today’s episode I discuss those three defenders. I also talk about the recent wave of pessimism surrounding Broderick Jones as a week one starter and the retirement of longtime head trainer, John Norwig.

