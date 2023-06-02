Watch: Pickett To Pickens For The Steelers’ Longest TD Of The Season

Bringing you guys a short video today. Here, we’re talking through the Pittsburgh Steelers’ longest offensive touchdown of the 2022 season, a 31-yard strike from QB Kenny Pickett to WR George Pickens in the Week 18 regular-season finale. Talking through the Cleveland Browns’ coverage bust and how Pittsburgh took advantage.

