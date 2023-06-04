Watch: Herbig Brothers Throw Out First Pitch At PNC Park

A great brotherly moment to pass along to you on this lazy Sunday afternoon. Reunited in Pittsburgh, the Steelers’ Herbig brothers – Nick and Nate – were playing a different sport today. Guests of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the pair threw out today’s first pitch at PNC Park.

As tweeted by the Pirates, you can see the clip below with younger brother Nick throwing to older brother Nate.

Herbig brothers in the house 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/X4SGmfVQX6 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 4, 2023

The Pirates are hosting the Cardinals for an old-school early game Sunday. As of this writing, the Pirates lead 2-0.

Both men found their way to Pittsburgh this offseason. Nate Herbig signed a two-year deal early in free agency to become valuable depth along the Steelers’ offensive line. Nick was drafted in the fourth round, #132 overall, by the Steelers.

Much has rightfully been made about their connection since Nick was drafted. It was an extra special draft weekend for both. As captured on draft day, you can see Nick’s reaction to getting the call followed by friends and family cheering as he announces he’s headed to Pittsburgh.

No team loves the bloodline connection like the Steelers do. Their rosters have been littered with them over the years. Currently, there’s the Herbigs and the Heywards – Connor and Cam. Past examples include the Watt, Edmunds, Davis, and Jones brothers. That doesn’t even consider players who had dads or uncles play in the NFL. Those also include the Heyward’s in addition to Terrell Edmunds, Devin Bush, Benny Snell, whose great uncle was Matt Snell, scoring the only Jets’ touchdown in the Super Bowl “Joe Namath guarantee” game.

Nate Herbig is expected to begin the season as the team’s top backup guard and play whenever the team’s first injury occurs. Following the signing of Markus Golden, Nick Herbig has likely shifted to a #4 outside linebacker role but could become a quality and core special teamer as a rookie. With his effort and athleticism, it wouldn’t be a shock if he led the Steelers in special teams tackles out of the gate.