Watch: DeMarvin Leal Third-Down Pass Rush Breakdown – Where He Must Improve

Bringing you guys another video today. We’ve spent plenty of time talking about where second-year DL/EDGE DeMarvin Leal will line up in 2023 but haven’t spent as much time discussing how he played as a rookie. We’ll correct that today by focusing on his third- and fourth-down pass rushes as a rookie and seeing where he needs to improve in order to increase his production.

