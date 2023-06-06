Three Former Steelers Nominated For Induction Into 2024 College Football HOF

On Monday, The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Football Hall of Fame announced the names on the 2024 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame with 78 players and nine coaches nominated from the FBS and 101 players and 32 coaches nominated from the subdivision ranks. The ballot was emailed to more than 12,000 National Football Foundation members and current Hall of Famers where the announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2024 as the voters narrow down their list of candidates.
Three former Pittsburgh Steelers made the cut for consideration for the Hall of Fame Class of 2024, including WR Antwaan Randle El, Levon Kirkland, and Flozell Adams. Their individual college accomplishments are listed below:
Antwaan Randle El, Indiana-Quarterback
– 2001 first-team All-American…First player in FBS history to pass for 6,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards in career…Rushed for more yards than any QB in FBS history upon conclusion of career.
Levon Kirkland, Clemson-Linebacker
– 1991 consensus first-team All-American and 1990 second-team All-American…Finalist for the 1990 Butkus Award and leader of Clemson unit that led the nation in total defense…Three-time first-team All-ACC performer and 1989 Gator Bowl MVP helped the Tigers win two conference titles.
Flozell Adams, Michigan State-Offensive Tackle
– Offensive Tackle-1997 first-team All-American and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year…Three-time All-Big Ten performer who helped Spartans to three consecutive bowl appearances…Helped running backs rush for more than 100 yards in 21 games throughout career and allowed only two QB sacks in 1997 season.
Randle El starred as a QB in college for the Hoosiers but was drafted as a wide receiver by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft with the 62nd overall pick. He starred as a WR/KR/PR during his time in the league, catching 370 passes for 4,467 yards and 15 TDs with the Steelers and then Washington Redskins while also contributing 311 punt returns for 2,557 yards and five TDs along with 1,759 kick return yards and one TD. He also mixed in as a passer on some gadget plays, including the TD pass to Hines Ward in Super Bowl XL.
Kirkland was drafted in the second round of the 1992 NFL Draft by Pittsburgh and played 11 years in the NFL, including nine as a Steeler. Kirkland totaled 1,026 tackles (667 solo), 19.5 sacks, nine fumble recoveries, 16 forced fumbles, 20 PBUs, and 11 INTs while being named a two-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro in 1997.
Adams was drafted in the second round of the 1998 NFL Draft by Dallas and played there for 12 years before finishing his career in Pittsburgh for the 2010 season. Adams started 194 of 198 regular-season games played and made the Pro Bowl five times, being known as one of the best LTs in the league during his time with the Cowboys.
Along with the former Steelers mentioned, Pitt RB Craig Heyward, father of Steelers DL Cameron Heyward and Steelers TE Connor Heyward, also made the list of nominations to get inducted this coming year.