The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Latest Roster Moves, Tuesday OTA Quotes, Colin Cowherd Comments, & Much More

Season 13, Episode 140 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest roster moves made by the Pittsburgh Steelers since our last episode. We discuss the two new players and what the tape shows on both of them.

Quite a few players talked on Tuesday, so Alex and I review what all defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, rookie tight end Darnell Washington, running back Anthony McFarland Jr., and rookie defensive tackle Keeanu Benton had to say. We also discuss the Steelers’ depth on the defensive line as part of this segment. Does McFarland have an outside chance of making the 53-man roster this summer? We discuss that.

Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports had a few interesting things to say on Tuesday about the Steelers and the way the organization does business, so Alex and I discuss that topic for quite a bit. We discuss organizational philosophy, cash spending on both sides of the football and if the team’s current model is conducive to winning a Super Bowl in the next two seasons.

Later in the show, Alex and I answer a few questions we have received from listeners over the last several days. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

