The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Camp Dates, Young/Cook Addition Plausibility, Najee Harris Outlook, & Much More

Season 13, Episode 141 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the plausibility of the Pittsburgh Steelers landing edge rusher Chase Young or running back Dalvin Cook this offseason after we first discuss the recent alien sightings in Las Vegas.

We turn our attention to Steelers running back Najee Harris and what a successful 2023 season would look like for him. We also discuss Steelers second-year tight end/fullback Connor Heyward and what the expectations should be for him in 2023.

With the Steelers OTAs now wrapped up for 2023, Alex and I go over some key takeaways from the last three weeks of practices. We also discuss the younger running backs vying for the third spot on the depth chart this summer.

The Steelers have now announced the dates of their 2023 training camp, so Alex and I make sure to pass those along.

Alex recently wrote a post about Steelers center Kendrick Green, so we discuss his thoughts on the former third-round draft pick in the middle of this show.

Later in the show, we discuss Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III and his potential to add some explosive plays on offense in 2023.

What should the statistical outlook be for Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in 2023? We attempt to answer that question late in this show as well.

Later in the show, Alex and I answer a few questions we have received from listeners over the last several days. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

