The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Backup Center Options, Greg Cosell Analysis, Coaching Staff Rankings, & Much More

Season 13, Episode 139 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get ready for the final week of OTA practices for the Pittsburgh Steelers by reviewing the latest news concerning the team. Specifically, we discuss the Steelers reportedly bringing in a few more players for tryouts this week with the roster still sitting at 89 active players.

NFL analyst Greg Cosell had some interesting things to say about the Steelers during his most recent appearance on The Ross Tucker Podcast. We review those talking points with the main one being about rookie tackle Broderick Jones potentially starting in 2023 and when.

The Steelers still seem to have uncertainty at the backup center spot as OTAs start to wind down, so Alex and I jump on that topic and discuss a possible addition that is currently on the roster of the Houston Texans. We discuss center depth around the NFL as a whole as well.

Alex released his rankings for the Steelers’ current coaching staff, so we discuss that recent post in the middle of this show. We also discuss recent comments from Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph concerning the team’s offense expanding scheme-wise in 2023.

Later in the show, Alex and I answer a few questions we have received from listeners over the last several days. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

