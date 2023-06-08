Steelers’ Roster Core Ranks Just Inside Top 20 In NFL, According To ESPN

Looking at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster ahead of the 2023 season, there’s a very good mix of youth and experience, creating quite a strong roster top to bottom, at least on paper.

It might not be one of the best rosters in football, but it certainly looks rather strong and should have the Steelers pushing for a playoff spot in 2023. But when it comes to the true core and the foundation of the Steelers this season, where does that core rank among other NFL franchises?

ESPN laid out the core five for the Steelers in quarterback Kenny Pickett, outside linebacker T.J. Watt, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and wide receiver George Pickens and ranked that core No. 19 in the NFL Thursday morning, just ahead of the Denver Broncos (No. 20) and just behind the Detroit Lions (No. 18).

“If Pickett hits, this group gets scary quick,” ESPN’s Seth Walder writes regarding the Steelers’ ranking at No. 19. “While Heyward is 34 years old, Pickens is just getting going and combines with Diontae Johnson to make up a strong receiver duo for the young QB. And while injuries marred Watt’s 2022 season, he remains one of the league’s truly elite defenders.”

ESPN defined the core as the five most important players to a team — the guys each roster is built around.

Pittsburgh’s core was No. 11 in the AFC.

Heyward, Watt and Fitzpatrick all make sense as part of the core for the Steelers, as does Pickett considering the position he plays. The selection of Pickens as part of the core five in Pittsburgh is certainly up for debate though, as Diontae Johnson, Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth, James Daniels, Alex Highsmith and even Larry Ogunjobi could be included in the discussion.

Though Heyward is 34 years old and is closer to the end of his career than his prime, he’s still playing some elite-level football and remains one of the best defensive linemen in football, period. Fitzpatrick is the top safety in football and Watt is just two seasons removed from a Defensive Player of the Year season in which he tied the NFL single-season sacks record with 22.5, though he did battle injuries last season.

As Walder points out though, if Pickett hits at the position, the Steelers’ core becomes downright scary, especially if Pickens ascends to that true No. 1 receiver and dominant factor offensively. The Steelers will only go as far as Pickett goes though. Quarterback is so important in today’s NFL and you can’t really win the ultimate prize without a high-level signal-caller. If Pickett can get to that level, look out.

Elsewhere in the AFC North, Cincinnati’s core (Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson and Orlando Brown Jr.) ranked No. 2 in the NFL, right behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

Baltimore’s core (Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Marlon Humphrey, Roquan Smith and Ronnie Stanley) landed at No. 9, edging out the San Francisco 49ers at No. 10. The Cleveland Browns’ core (Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward and Joel Bitonio) came in at No. 11.