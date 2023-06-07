Steelers Receive NFL-Best ‘A’ Offseason Grade From The Sporting News, Named League’s Most Improved Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a lot better this season. That’s the opinion of The Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer, who released his offseason grades across the NFL for 2023. He put Pittsburgh in the top spot with a rock-solid ‘A’ grade, calling them the most improved team of the last few months.

Explaining why, he wrote:

“The Steelers upgraded all their key weaknesses, led by upgrading the overall left-side blocking in front of Kenny Pickett and Najee Harris. Holcomb will help them clean up much better on the second level, while Peterson and Porter can be a dynamic veteran-rookie starting duo at corner. Mike Tomlin should be pleased with the work GM Omar Khan did. The winning-season streak should continue with a good shot at a playoff return.”

As Iyer alludes to, the Steelers’ offensive line got better. Specifically, its left side by signing Isaac Seumalo in free agency and then drafting Broderick Jones in Round One of April’s draft. Seumalo played right guard last year but will be the team’s starting left guard in 2023, replacing the inconsistent Kevin Dotson. Jones will battle incumbent Dan Moore Jr. for the job but is viewed as the favorite, even though his name should be written in pencil, not pen.

Pittsburgh completely redid its inside linebacker room, shuffling out Devin Bush, Robert Spillane, and Myles Jack to bring in Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, and Tanner Muse. Holcomb is expected to be the Steelers’ every-down player while Roberts is a two-down thumper. Muse is Marcus Allen’s replacement as a multi-phase special teamer.

Khan received plenty of credit for how Pittsburgh drafted. After moving up to grab Jones in Round One, the team’s first 1st-round offensive tackle since the Clinton Administration, they drafted Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. at #32, turning down multiple trade offers to take him. That was followed by NT Keeanu Benton and TE Darnell Washington in the third round, a string of big, athletic, and physical players throughout the first two days. Day Three saw the team grab athletic linebacker Nick Herbig and seventh-round potential steal CB Cory Trice Jr., who is already turning heads in OTAs.

While Pittsburgh’s roster looks stronger, much of its season will be determined by QB Kenny Pickett’s Year Two improvement. In an AFC teeming with top-shelf quarterbacks, Pickett will have to prove he’s the Steelers’ franchise guy this year if they want to make a serious playoff run.

Iyer was a generous grader, giving four other teams (Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, and Houston) coveted “A” grades. Around the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns received an “A-” while the Baltimore Ravens earned a “B.” The Los Angeles Rams finished last in the class with a “C-,” adding little outside of the draft.