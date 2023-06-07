Steelers’ QB History Named 7th-Best Of All-Time

To get us through the offseason, NFL.com is trying to pass the time by producing a lengthy video ranking every team by its quarterback history. Which team has the #1 collection of quarterbacks to ever play for their team? That’s the question they were asking. They did so by taking the top three quarterbacks in each franchise’s history and pitting them against one other.

The Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t the top answer but they still finished in the top 10. Coming in at the #7 spot in history, their “Big Three” consisted of Ben Roethlisberger, Terry Bradshaw, and Kordell Stewart.

In the blurb about Roethlisberger, which showed clips of his career that included his Super Bowl-winning TD to Santonio Holmes, the voiceover discussed some of his most notable career accolades.

“He was a rookie sensation in 2004, going undefeated in the regular season. Roethlisberger made six Pro Bowls and finished his career top 10 in both passing yards and touchdowns. Pittsburgh’s all-time passing leader is one of just five QBs in history with 165 or more wins.”

Drafted with the plan of keeping him on the bench in 2004, Roethlisberger was thrust into action following injuries to Charlie Batch and Tommy Maddox. Entering the game in Week Two, Roethlisberger won every game he started in the regular season. Though he threw only 17 touchdowns to 11 picks, he dazzled with his “backyard” ability to run around, extend plays, throw off defenders, and find an open receiver. He won his first playoff game before suffering his first career loss in the AFC Championship Game against Tom Brady’s New England Patriots.

But Roethlisberger’s Steelers won the Super Bowl the following year. By their next trip, he was driving the bus instead of handing off to one, beating the Arizona Cardinals in the final seconds with a pinpoint throw to Holmes in the right corner of the end zone.

He ended his Steelers career in 2021 holding every Pittsburgh passing record and at the time, was the NFL’s most-sacked quarterback ever. Brady captured that spot in 2022. Roethlisberger is a sure-fire first ballot Hall of Famer and one of the greatest of his era.

Pittsburgh’s first great quarterback was Terry Bradshaw. The first overall pick of the 1970 NFL Draft, he took his lumps early in his career. But he persevered and became a star with a rocket arm and great mobility, dodging would-be sacks to fire the ball downfield on the Immaculate Reception, a forgotten aspect of the play. He helped turn the Steelers from lovable losers into a dynasty, as the video made sure to point out.

“He won over 75% of his starts from 1972 to 1979 as the Steelers became the team of the decade.”

A four-time Super Bowl winner, Bradshaw became a Hall of Famer and legend in Steelers and NFL history.

Finally, the segment turned to Kordell Stewart, a clear step down from Roethlisberger and Bradshaw but at his best, a dynamic player ahead of his time.

“Stewart earned Pro Bowl honors in the 2001 season when he guided Pittsburgh to a 13-3 season. His 38 rushing touchdowns are tied for the second most by a QB since 1995.”

Known as “Slash” for his quarterback/wide receiver background, Stewart could make plays with his arms or legs. 2001 was his best year, throwing for just 14 touchdowns but rushing for over 500 yards and five touchdowns while finishing with the AFC’s best record and top seed. Pittsburgh knocked off Baltimore in the Divisional Round before falling to New England in the AFC title game.

In the video, they gave an Honorable Mention to Neil O’Donnell, who led the Steelers to a Super Bowl in 1995 but lost it with three back-breaking interceptions against the Dallas Cowboys.

Curiously, the list omitted Bobby Layne. While he’s best known for his time as a Detroit Lion, he was Pittsburgh’s first great quarterback. An old-school quarterback, he made a pair of Pro Bowls in Pittsburgh, selected in 1958 and 1959 and playing through his age-36 season. He should’ve been the third selection over Stewart.

Taking the top spot for the best QB room in history were the Green Bay Packers with Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers along with Honorable Mention Arnie Herber. The Indianapolis Colts came in second place while the San Francisco 49ers were third. The Jacksonville Jaguars finished last, in part due to being a relatively new franchise.

Placing the Steelers 7th feels a little low but they lack that top-end #3 option to place alongside with Bradshaw and Roethlisberger. Hopefully, Kenny Pickett can eventually get himself on that podium.