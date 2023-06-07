Steelers Preseason Kickoff Times Announced

While we’ve known about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 preseason opponents since the league’s schedule dropped last month, we now know the exact times the Steelers will play their slate of exhibition matchups, too. According to the NFL, the three games are:

Friday, August 11th – at Tampa Bay: 7 PM/EST

Saturday, August 19th – vs Buffalo: 6:30 PM/EST

Thursday, August 24th – at Atlanta: 7:30 PM/EST

The Bills’ kickoff was previously known but the other two hadn’t been announced by the league.

None of Pittsburgh’s three games will be nationally televised. The NFL also unveiled the national slate contests, none of which include the Steelers. All Steelers’ games will be shown locally on KDKA, called by Bob Pompeani and Charlie Batch.

NFL’s preseason national TV schedule: pic.twitter.com/QmIx8t8r2Z — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2023

Pittsburgh will start the 2023 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are moving on from Tom Brady. The Bucs are looking for their starter, between Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield, in one of the worst quarterback situations in football.

The Steelers’ only home game will come against the Buffalo Bills in a game that could see a lot of action from both sides’ starters. Pittsburgh’s evolving defense could be tested by QB Josh Allen, WR Stefon Diggs, and rookie TE Dalton Kincaid.

Pittsburgh’s preseason will wrap up just a few days later against the Atlanta Falcons, who are going all-in with second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder, part of Kenny Pickett’s draft class. The Steelers’ defense will also face rookie running back Bijan Robinson, the top back and Falcons’ first-round pick in the 2023 draft.

The NFL’s cutdown from 90 to 53 will occur one week after Pittsburgh’s preseason finale.

The 2023 NFL season kicks off with the Hall of Fame Game on August 3rd, a contest between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. The final preseason game will be nationally televised, August 27th between the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints.