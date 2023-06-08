Steelers-Falcons Preseason Game To Air On NFL Network

Football fans who do not reside in the local market and are hoping to catch a glimpse of the Pittsburgh Steelers in preseason action will get their chance in the final week of the preseason. The Steelers’ matchup on the road against the Atlanta Falcons on August 23 will air nationally on NFL Network.

The Steelers-Falcons preseason matchup, which takes place on a Thursday night and kicks off at 7:30 p.m., will be part of six Week 3 preseason matchups that the network will carry live, according to NFL.com.

The Steelers-Falcons Week 3 preseason matchup at Mercedez-Benz Stadium will be part of 23 preseason games that the network will carry in August, giving fans who do not live in the local markets a chance to see their teams in the tune-up to the regular season.

Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams. Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers, according to NFL.com.