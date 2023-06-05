Sports Agency: Steelers Sign Offensive Tackle Jarrid Williams

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to add pieces to the 90-man offseason roster, signing 25-year-old offensive tackle Jarrid Williams Monday, according to Exclusive Sports Group.

Exclusive Sports Group posted a tweet Monday afternoon congratulating Williams on signing with the Steelers. Williams checks in at 6-foot-6, 308 pounds with 10 1/2″ hands and 35 7/8″ arms.

Prior to signing with Pittsburgh, Williams spent much of the 2022 season with the Philadelphia Eagles after signing with the franchise as an undrafted free agent. He was originally released by the Eagles on July 27 but was brought back on August 7 before being cut again on August 23.

Three weeks later, Williams signed onto the Eagles’ practice squad before later being placed on the practice squad Injured Reserve list before ultimately getting released on November 22.

Williams landed with the Detroit Lions’ practice squad on December 29, but was signed to a reserve/future contract with Philadelphia after the 2022 season on January 24. Williams was later released on May 16, ultimately landing with the Steelers Monday.

In 49 snaps in the preseason last year with Philadelphia, Williams graded out at a 49.0 overall from Pro Football Focus, including a 42.7 in pass blocking and a 51.2 in run blocking. Williams allowed one sack and one quarterback hit along with four pressures in 27 pass blocking reps, seeing all 49 snaps at right tackle.

Williams played his college football at the University of Miami (FL) and Houston, spending the 2015-19 seasons with Houston, redshirting in 2015 before then seeing action in eight games at left and right tackle in 2016. Then, during the 2017 season, Williams started two games at left tackle and one game at right tackle in 2017 before then starting all 13 games at right tackle in 2018.

Williams started four games at right tackle in 2019 before suffering a season-ending injury, ultimately transferring to Miami as a graduate transfer.

At Miami, Williams stated all 10 games for the Hurricanes at right tackle in 2020 before then returning for his seventh and final season of college football in 2021, starting every game.